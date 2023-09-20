In the News: Patricia Conde-Brooks on Hispanic Heritage Month

Patricia Conde-Brooks, executive director of campus inclusion and community at the University of St. Thomas, recently joined WCCO Radio to talk about the importance of inclusion as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
From the story:
“Latinos are here to stay in Minnesota. Right now, we make up about 6% of the population in the state of Minnesota ...”
What is it that you hope people learn or focus on in Hispanic Heritage Month?
“I’d like for us to move away from fun, food and flags. While we do want to celebrate who we are as a community, I think it’s really an important time to really learn more about this community.”