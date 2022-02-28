In the News: Political Science Professor Renee Buhr on Russia-Ukraine Planned Peace Talks

Renee Buhr, a political science professor with the University of St. Thomas, spoke with KSTP-TV about the planned peace talks between delegations from both Russia and Ukraine that are expected to take place on Monday, Feb. 28. She told the station that she believes not much will be accomplished with the possible peace talks, but that discussions are a positive step.

From the news report: When it comes to matters of nuclear weapons and powers with this crisis, Buhr says it’s important to know Ukraine does not have any nuclear weapons. Meaning, if Putin goes this route, nations with equal nuclear powers could get involved.