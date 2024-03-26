In the News: President Rob Vischer and Justice Alan Page Discuss Polarization at St. Thomas Finding Forward Event

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder recently covered University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer’s conversation with Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page about political polarization and its impacts on all facets of society during the university’s Finding Forward event on March 14.
In the latest edition of their Finding Forward series, University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer sat down with Justice Alan Page for a fireside chat covering political polarity, the state of the courts, and Page’s own upbringing. ...