In the News: Rachel Moran Discusses MPD Changes, Reforms

St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran spoke with KARE 11 on how the Minneapolis Police Department has changed since the death of George Floyd.

"The mayor did finally recently implement a ban on no-knock warrants. Police department has agreed to ban the use of chokeholds and neck restraints, but let's not pretend that this is a wholesale change. There are still a lot of deeply problematic cultural and behavioral issues," Moran said.

Moran said the amount of use of force cases among Minneapolis police officers is still an issue. The number of these cases has gone up since May 2020.