In the News: Rachel Moran on the Minneapolis Police Civilian Review Process

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law recently spoke with the Star Tribune about the police civilian review process and the recent issues caused by the departure of top officials in Minneapolis.

From the story:

Two weeks after the police civilian review process in Minneapolis plunged into chaos with the sudden departure of its two top officials, city leaders are vowing to redouble efforts to get it back on track. ...

To outsiders, the disarray in the city’s civilian review system has not gone unnoticed.

“It seems like a predictable mess,” said Rachel Moran, an associate law professor at the University of St. Thomas who studies civilian oversight of police.