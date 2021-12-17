Rachel Moran with students.
In the News: Rachel Moran on How Derek Chauvin's Guilty Plea Affects Other Civil Rights Cases

Law professor Rachel Moran spoke with KARE 11 News about the implications of Derek Chauvin's guilty plea for the other former Minneapolis police officers. She specifically explained how his plea may impact the charges the other three officers involved in the death of George Floyd are facing.

