In the News: Rachel Moran on No-Knock Warrants

Rachel Moran

Following the death of Amir Locke, St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran was asked to present at the Minneapolis City Council's Policy and Government Oversight Committee meeting. As a policing scholar, Moran explained the history of no-knock warrants in Minnesota and cited studies that explain their use in the United States today. Her commentary was quoted by sources such as CNN, ABC News, and Rolling Stone.

From the CNN Article:

No-knock warrants are historically dangerous for police officers and residents, according to Rachel Moran, a University of St. Thomas School Law School associate professor and founder of the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic.

"Just to give one example, between 2010 to 2016, at least 94 people were killed in the United States as a result of no-knock warrants," Moran said.