In the News: Rachel Moran on Police Accountability in the MPD

Law professor Rachel Moran joined KARE 11 News to discuss the Department of Human Rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department. Moran, an expert on police accountability, offers advice on what action the MPD should take following the investigation's report. She mentions that it is not just the police department at fault, but also the entire judicial and legal systems within Minneapolis.



"If the Police Department and the city of Minneapolis are serious about change, they can't just do a few incremental things. They need to engage in serious cultural change."



Watch the full interview below: