Law professor Rachel Moran commented for MinnPost on a bill introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives that would end most no-knock warrants.
From the article: Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, said police could also enter someone’s home without a warrant if they have reason to believe someone is in danger and needs help — even if there’s not a potential crime involved.
In the News: Rachel Moran on the Future of No-Knock Warrants in Minneapolis
