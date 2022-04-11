In the News: Rachel Moran on the History of No-Knock Warrants

Following the decision to not charge the officers who killed Amir Locke, Rachel Moran explained to World Press Institute the history of no-knock warrants, and their significance in police policy today.



From the article: The use of no-knock warrants started during the early stages of the “War on Drugs” policy initiated under President Nixon in the 1970s to combat illegal drug use, distribution and trade. The policy continues to be in effect today.



“The War on Drugs has been wildly ineffective and used in a racist manner to negatively impact communities of color the most, particularly Black communities,” Moran said. “Our country has wasted many dollars and many lives aggressively criminalizing drug use rather than investing resources in social support for communities that are vulnerable to drugs.”