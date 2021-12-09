In the News: Rachel Moran on the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Rachel Moran joined PBS NewsHour to discuss the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.



From the article: The trial is going to hinge on, can the state show that she — not that she meant to kill him, but that she disregarded her training, that her act of grabbing the gun, instead of the Taser, was so beyond the pale of what any reasonable officer would do, that it could be considered reckless?



Those are tough questions, actually, to answer, and that's where the nuance exists.