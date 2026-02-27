In the News: Rachel Moran on Video Evidence in ICE Encounters

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke to FOX 9 about false claims surrounding ICE encounters. Cell phone videos and third-party surveillance videos have been crucial evidence to reveal what happened when immigration agents used force against the public. The majority of ICE agents are not currently outfitted with body cameras, according to recent testimony by DHS leadership.

From the article:

Video evidence played a crucial role in revealing what happened when immigration agents used force against the public during operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and, most recently, Minneapolis.

The FOX 9 Investigators reviewed more than two dozen encounters with federal immigration agents where video has either contradicted the Trump administration’s narratives or provided important context about the encounters.