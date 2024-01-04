In the News: Rob Vischer on Sustainability

University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer was one of several Minnesota leaders the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal contacted to answer "What role does sustainability play in your organization’s operations?"
Vischer's response, included in the Journal's 2023-24 "Book of Lists" section about the Mississippi River was:
"At the University of St. Thomas, sustainability is embedded into everything we do. Our commitment to securing LEED certification for all new facilities and our daily management of campus activities help to create a sustainable environment for our community to thrive. For example, the state-of-the-art Schoenecker Center was designed from the ground up with sustainability in mind, including a large cistern to collect and store stormwater for irrigation. Trayless dining and food recovery processes in our dining halls reduce waste and conserve water. And one of our longstanding Tommie Traditions, the Mississippi River Cleanup event, takes place just steps from our St. Paul campus multiple times each year.
"Through these efforts and more — many of which are led by Student Sustainability Leaders — we've reached an AASHE Gold STARS rating, reduced carbon emissions by more than 50% since 2008, and earned a spot in the Princeton Review’s Top 50 Green Colleges."