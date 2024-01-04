In the News: Rob Vischer on Sustainability

"At the University of St. Thomas, sustainability is embedded into everything we do. Our commitment to securing LEED certification for all new facilities and our daily management of campus activities help to create a sustainable environment for our community to thrive. For example, the state-of-the-art Schoenecker Center was designed from the ground up with sustainability in mind, including a large cistern to collect and store stormwater for irrigation. Trayless dining and food recovery processes in our dining halls reduce waste and conserve water. And one of our longstanding Tommie Traditions, the Mississippi River Cleanup event, takes place just steps from our St. Paul campus multiple times each year.