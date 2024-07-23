In the News: Roxanne Prichard on Staying Awake in Class

Roxanne Prichard, psychology and neuroscience professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, was quoted in a story from POPSUGAR about the importance of sleep and how to stay awake in class.

There are tons of helpful tips and tricks to stay awake in class, but TBH sleep is nonnegotiable. “Your brain runs on sleep, and you will have a big breakdown in mood and learning when you’re not getting enough sleep,” says sleep expert Roxanne Prichard, PhD. In other words, consistent sleep is necessary for learning. “We have a lot of data that shows if you sleep well, you’re not going to be the one falling asleep in class,” she tells PS.