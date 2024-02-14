In the News: Schoenecker Center Featured in the Pioneer Press

Deborah Besser, associate dean at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, and Bill Tolman, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with the Pioneer Press about the new state-of-the-art STEAM complex on the university’s south campus.

From the story:

“You have a mix of science, engineering and the arts, and that’s something that most universities don’t do,” said Bill Tolman, a trained chemist who serves as the dean of the school’s College of Arts and Sciences. “This is a unique way of delivering a liberal arts education. It is literally all thrown together.”

The Schoenecker Center’s programs have enrolled some 1,500 students this spring semester, though additional students will use the building for collaboration and research. Tolman pointed to the large programmable arm in the third-floor robotics lab, which will be used to showcase mechanical, electrical and computer engineering. ...

Deborah Besser, associate dean in the School of Engineering, said the center represents the first major physical expansion of the school’s engineering program in recent memory, even though the field has exploded in popularity.

The reporter, Frederick Melo, also live-tweeted his tour of the new facility: