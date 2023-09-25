In the News: Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Student Yubi Hassan Featured on FOX 9

Yubi Hassan, a senior at the University of St. Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, recently spoke with FOX 9 about his latest business venture, Blue Horn Tea, based on his grandmother’s Somalian recipe.

From the story:

Now Hassan has his sights set on a new venture in Blue Horn Tea, selling his grandmother’s recipe.

“The Blue Horn of Africa, that’s Somalia, that’s where I came from,” explained Hassan.

He has a small operation, brewing and handling all the processing and manufacturing.

“I want to make a difference. I want to set an example for others who look like me, or came from the places that I came from, that we can come and actually accomplish the American dream,” said Hassan.

At the age of 22, and three start-ups in his name, for Hassan, this is just the beginning.

“The thing that’s keeping me up and going is the possibility that I can create something that makes an impact. That I can leave behind to other people to look back to and be like, yeah that was something good,” said Hassan.