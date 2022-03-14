In the News: St. Thomas Baseball vs. Northwestern University

St. Thomas baseball is featured in an article by Sports Illustrated that previews its upcoming series against Northwestern University.



From the article: St. Thomas (2-8) is playing its first baseball season as a Division I member this spring, making an unprecedented jump from Division III last fall. With the promotion, UST became the second Division I school in the state of Minnesota, joining the Big Ten’s University of Minnesota. Last season, the Tommies went 37-10 and placed second in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament. In the last 25 years, the program won two national championships and 19 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles.



This year, St. Thomas has flourished on the mound but struggled at the plate. The pitching staff sports a 3.80 ERA and compiled 113 strikeouts in 87.2 innings through the team’s first ten games. However, UST batters are hitting .190 collectively without a home run. In the Tommies’ last game against Creighton on Mar. 6, four pitchers combined to strike out 23 Bluejays in a 15-inning marathon, but the offense left 18 runners on base, and St. Thomas lost 3-2.