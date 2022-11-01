In the News: St. Thomas Commemorates Día de Los Muertos With a Traditional 'Altar' Set Up by HOLA Student Club

The University of St. Thomas Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA student club) celebrated Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with the construction of a traditional Mexican altar to shed a light on this important tradition. Students from HOLA spoke with KARE 11 to share their personal stories about what this celebration means to them.

From the story:

Lezama Espinoza is a third-year student at St. Thomas. As a Mexican American, she said she grew up with ofrendas (offerings, placed on the altar) in her home. She explained that the whole point of an ofrenda is to attract the souls of loved ones, inviting them to come feast. It's also a reminder to them that they have not been forgotten.