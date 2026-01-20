In the News: St. Thomas Featured in Gen Z College Trends

The University of St. Thomas was featured in a Mpls.St.Paul Magazine roundup examining how Minnesota colleges and universities are attracting and supporting Gen Z students. The article noted St. Thomas’ largest freshman class to date, its transition to Division I athletics, the opening of the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, and a major investment in arts education, highlighting how new programs, facilities and hands-on learning opportunities are preparing students for future success.

From the article:

All-Out Athletics

The University of St. Thomas has advanced to the league of Division I athletics, heightening the school’s presence and reputation in college sports. Go Tommies! Its hockey and basketball teams also have a new place to call home: St. Thomas’ new 253,000-square-foot Lee & Penny Anderson Arena recently hosted its inaugural hockey game. ...

A+ Arts