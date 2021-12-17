In the News: St. Thomas football goes coast to coast for 28 signees

St. Thomas football head coach Glenn Caruso spoke with St. Paul Pioneer Press about the success of the team's first D-I season and how that has impacted recruiting players for next season.



From the article: St. Thomas made a strong first impression in its first season in the Division I Pioneer Football League, finishing 7-3 overall and, according to head coach Glenn Caruso, that success played a major role in helping the Tommies to put together a strong recruiting class of 28 players in the early signing period.



The Tommies added 11 players from Minnesota, five from Iowa, two from Wisconsin, Ohio and New Jersey, and one each from California, Texas, Utah, Tennessee, Illinois and Nebraska.



“We’re still a school who's recruiting Minnesota and the Upper Midwest,” Caruso said at a Wednesday press conference. “As the university continues to grow, and as our reach continues to expand, so does our recruiting range. I think this class is reflective in being more border to border, coast to coast.”