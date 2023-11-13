In the News: St. Thomas President Rob Vischer on the ROI of Higher Education

University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer recently published an op-ed in the Pioneer Press about the return on investment for students pursuing a college degree and the importance of whole-person formation.

From the story:

Now is the time to recall and reclaim an educational mission that has fallen out of favor in some circles: our responsibility for the formation of the whole person – developing graduates of knowledge, character, purpose and vision. What our students need – and what the world needs from our students – is so much more than job skills.

First, higher ed needs to better equip students with social skills: working collaboratively, building relationships across difference, recognizing the dignity of every person they meet, and developing the self-awareness that only comes through meaningful and sustained interaction with others.

This has always been vital, but the need is urgent among today’s students, and not just because of pandemic-driven isolation. Culture wars and identity politics dominate the national narrative, while echo chambers strengthen one-sided rationale, leading straight to a dead end. Now more than ever, the ability to find mutual understanding is critical to advancing human flourishing.