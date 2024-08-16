In the News: St. Thomas Professor Says Biden, Walz Safeguard Minnesota Voting Process

USA Today spoke to University of St. Thomas law professor Virgil Wiebe when it fact checked and debunked a social media poster’s claim about Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden. The media outlet said Wiebe proves it is false to say that the officials are letting undocumented noncitizens vote in Minnesota elections.

Virgil Wiebe, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, has researched voting by noncitizens in the state and found it to be exceedingly rare as well. He told USA TODAY that immigrant rights advocates actually wanted to make sure there were safeguards to keep noncitizens from registering to vote in Minnesota when the two laws went into effect "because the immigration and criminal consequences of illegal voting are serious." He said most cases of noncitizens registering to vote were accidental and often a result of confusion over eligibility.