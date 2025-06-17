In the News: Mark Osler on Trial Delay of State Senator

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Mark Osler recently spoke to Minnesota Public Radio regarding the trial of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell. A Becker County judge has delayed Mitchell’s criminal burglary trial indefinitely, following the weekend shootings of two fellow Minnesota lawmakers.



From the story:

Mitchell is facing two felony burglary charges for allegedly breaking into the Detroit Lakes home of her stepmother. She allegedly told police she went there to retrieve items belonging to her late father.



University of St. Thomas law professor Mark Osler, a former state and federal prosecutor, told MPR News that the nature of the alleged crime makes this case unique among trials involving political figures.