In the News: St. Thomas Running Back Hope Adebayo Featured in the Star Tribune

Hope Adebayo, student-athlete at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about being part of the university’s transition from D-III to D-I football.
From the story:
By the time he suited up for the Tommies, following that COVID year, Adebayo was a rock-solid 200 pounds and hard to bring down. And that has been a constant since 2021, as Adebayo enters his fourth season, part of a Tommies program that won seven games in its first D-I season and has not looked back.
Adebayo’s choice has worked out well for him, as he plays football while pursuing a degree in computer science. He plans to join his sister, Faith, a nurse, as a college graduate. His younger brother, Love, attends a junior college in California.
Faith. Hope. Love. Their parents, Emmanuel and Olu, are devout Christians and relied on the Bible when it was time to name their children. They also were willing to do anything to ensure a fine quality of life for them, immigrating to St. Paul from Nigeria in 2006, when Hope was a toddler.