In the News: St. Thomas Running Back Hope Adebayo Featured in the Star Tribune

Hope Adebayo, student-athlete at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about being part of the university’s transition from D-III to D-I football.

From the story:

By the time he suited up for the Tommies, following that COVID year, Adebayo was a rock-solid 200 pounds and hard to bring down. And that has been a constant since 2021, as Adebayo enters his fourth season, part of a Tommies program that won seven games in its first D-I season and has not looked back.

Adebayo’s choice has worked out well for him, as he plays football while pursuing a degree in computer science. He plans to join his sister, Faith, a nurse, as a college graduate. His younger brother, Love, attends a junior college in California.