In the News: Tyler Schipper on Private Loan Interest Rates

St. Thomas Economics Professor Tyler Schipper spoke with KSTP-TV on the government's pause on student loan payments, which is set to expire on Aug. 31. Private loan rates may increase, with variability.

From the article: “There’s these private ones that have not been put on pause and some of them will vary quite a bit when the Fed changes interest rates,” said Tyler Schipper, an economist at the University of St. Thomas. “It will trickle into those rates but it may take a couple of months for it to be fully reflected in them. It will raise those variable rate loans.”

He explained the Federal Reserve likely won’t consider private student loans as a factor as it weighs whether to raise interest rates this week.