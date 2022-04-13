In the News: Tyler Schipper on the Federal Reserve and Rising Inflation Rates

Economics Professor Tyler Schipper joined KARE 11 News to explain the actions of the Federal Reserve as they work to combat rising inflation rates.



From the article: But, wait: What about the Fed?



"If you were thinking that the Federal Reserve took action, therefore this should have been solved, it doesn't work that quickly," Tyler Schipper, an assistant economics professor at the University of St. Thomas, said.



It will take more rate increases, which are forecast to come, but even that won't solve it all.



The Fed can't increase energy supply globally, or the supply chains themselves.