Economics professor Tyler Schipper joined KARE 11 News to explain the recent drop within the stock market and how it is impacted by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. He also offers his predictions about a possible recession in the future.
Watch the interview below:
In the News: Tyler Schipper on the Stock Market Drop and Federal Interest Rates
Economics professor Tyler Schipper joined KARE 11 News to explain the recent drop within the stock market and how it is impacted by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. He also offers his predictions about a possible recession in the future.