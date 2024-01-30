In the News: University of St. Thomas School of Law Selects Its Next Dean

Dan Kelly, long-time Notre Dame law professor, was recently named the new dean of the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Kelly spoke with the Pioneer Press about why he was interested in this role and what drew him to St. Thomas.

After a national search, the University of St. Thomas School of Law has selected its next dean.

Daniel B. Kelly, a professor at the University of Notre Dame, will be the fourth dean of the law school in downtown Minneapolis, the St. Paul-based university announced Wednesday...

“St. Thomas is very well known and very well respected in Minneapolis, St. Paul, the Twin Cities (and) the surrounding states, but I think there’s real potential there on several dimensions for it to be a national force,” he said, adding the school could do that by boosting national student recruitment.