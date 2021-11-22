In the News: University of St. Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Ranked in Top 25

The University of St. Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship was recently profiled by the Twin Cities’ Fox 9 News in a story about how the Schulze School received a new ranking by the Princeton Review that lists the school as the 23rd best entrepreneur program in the nation.

“So, we’re in the top 25, finally. We feel good about that," Richard Schulze, the founder of Best Buy and the sponsor of the school, told the news outlet.

Nate Charles, a student in the Schulze entrepreneurship program, was featured in the Fox 9 news story. Charles, who in 2021 earned one of 10 four-year, full-tuition Schulze Innovation Scholarships for incoming first-year students, started the Minnesota Beverage Bikes Company. He markets cold beverages, sold from a refrigeration device attached to his bike, to others out on the exercise paths around the Twin Cities lakes.

From the article: Since the University of St. Thomas started the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship inside its Opus College of Business at the Minneapolis campus in 2005, entrepreneurship has become the eighth largest major of study at [St. Thomas]. Students in 74 different majors now take entrepreneurship classes.