In the News: Yohuru Williams on the Buy Black Movement and Virtue Signaling

Yohuru Williams, history professor and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Star Tribune for a story about the Buy Black movement and efforts to ensure it remains a long-term priority.

From the story:

This summer, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies at colleges. Target and Bud Light also dealt with conservative backlash because of partnerships with and products for the LGBTQ community. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, is among those who think these controversies could have widespread diversity-dampening implications.

“What’s happening, I think for a lot of organizations, is the initial investment ... was easy in articulating ‘Buy Black’ and virtue signaling with standing with community,” Williams said. “The last year and a half is giving a lot of corporations an exit ramp.”