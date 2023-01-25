In the News: Yohuru Williams on the Importance of Increasing Economic Opportunity Alongside Civil Rights

Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative and history professor from the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with WESH 2 at Rollins College, following a celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. 's life and contributions.
From the story:
"Dr. King spoke to this in his final book, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? Where he said when we focus so narrowly on civil rights, we should have been talking about economic opportunity. What good is it to have the right to eat in a restaurant if you can't afford anything on the menu? Civil rights without economic justice are dead rights," Williams said.