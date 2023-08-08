In the News: Yohuru Williams on the Sentencing of Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao

Yohuru Williams, PhD, history professor and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with MPR about the sentencing of the fourth officer involved in the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
From the story:
“It feels a little anti-climatic and I think that might be true for most Minnesotans, given the fact that there was so much conversation beyond (the officers involved) about police reform in Minneapolis, in particular. So with so much conversation around the consent decree coming down from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the consent decree coming down from the feds, and a new chief, and a new commission of public safety, the trials themselves seem to be in the background.”