In the News: Yohuru Williams on the Voting Rights Symposium Hosted by the Racial Justice Initiative at St. Thomas

“A big part of this is how do we do that? How do we include younger voices? How do we include more diverse voices? How do we facilitate the ease with which people can cast a ballot? How do we reimagine the ways in which we register people to vote? How do we ensure that people feel like their voice is being heard by ensuring that candidates are vying for the influence of a particular party, but actually speaking to issues that impact communities – issues such as police brutality, for example. ...”