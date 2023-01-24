Law Professor's Paper Explores Compensation for College Athletes

David Grenardo, School of Law

Grenardo will speak at the journal's symposium, (How Much) Should We Pay Them? The Shifting Legal Landscape of Collegiate Competition, on Feb. 24.

From the abstract:

Although there will certainly be more struggles before it happens, both the arrival of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for college athletes and also the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in NCAA v. Alston that gave notice to all, particularly the NCAA, that college athletes should not be exploited any further, indicate pay-for-play is inevitable.