MITIE Director Guests on ‘Disrupting with Purpose’

Eyenga Bokamba, director of the Minnesota Institute for Trauma-Informed Education (MITIE), a joint partnership of the University of St. Thomas School of Education and Morrison Family College of Health, recently was a guest on the Youthprise series “Disrupting with Purpose.” Youthprise is the leading youth-centered philanthropic organization in Minnesota.

Bokamba shared her expertise on healing from trauma in the “From a History of Trauma to a Legacy of Healing” episode.