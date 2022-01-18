Maurer, Vallario of Women's Hockey Named to Team Switzerland

Two St. Thomas women's hockey players, Saski Mauer and Nicole Vallario have been selected to the Swiss women's national team. Maurer, a freshman goaltender, and Vallario a freshman defender have been key contributors to St. Thomas' first DI season. As members of the Swiss women's national team they will compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"We are so proud and happy for Saskia and Nicole," said assistant coach Marty Sertich. "They have been exceptional student athletes so far and are well deserved of this honor. It's so exciting for the University of St. Thomas and our women's hockey program to have Saskia, Nicole, and Coach Johnson in the Olympic Games."