At the heart of The Saint Paul Seminary’s Institute for Ongoing Clergy Formation is a couple dedicated not only to the formation of priests and deacons but also to the mission of the Church itself. Deacon Dan Gannon '88 and his wife Lisa Gannon serve together in what they describe as a natural extension of their family life and their commitment to what they’ve discerned is God’s call.

“It’s more than just work for us; it’s a vocation within a vocation,” Deacon Gannon explains. “We love spending time together, and that makes our work all the more meaningful.”

Gannon, who is the director of the Institute for Ongoing Clergy Formation transitioned into the Church’s work after a long career in law. He received his bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of St. Thomas. Lisa Gannon, who supported her husband’s growing ministry as they raised their four children, brings a complementary set of skills and a unified sense of purpose to seminary.

The Institute for Ongoing Clergy Formation serves priests and deacons throughout their ministry, offering retreats, workshops and formation events designed to provide spiritual, intellectual and pastoral growth long after ordination. The Gannons, who have been at the helm since 2015, have overseen the institute as it’s grown in both size and reputation. Today, they manage 30 annual events, all carefully coordinated to meet the ever-evolving needs of clergy in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and surrounding dioceses.

Lisa’s role behind the scenes as administrative assistant is indispensable, the deacon said. She coordinates logistics, arranges hospitality, and ensures that every event runs smoothly—down to the smallest detail.

“She makes everything happen,” he said with a smile, adding that the presence of a motherly, feminine figure at these events is often deeply appreciated by the clergy who attend. “Her role brings a necessary complement to what we offer priests, and her touch of hospitality has become an essential part of our mission.”

Their shared passion for supporting the clergy stems from their own deep faith life. Married for 34 years and raising four accomplished children, Deacon Dan and Lisa see their work at the seminary as an extension of their vocation as parents.

“We want a strong Church for our children,” Lisa said.