PHOTOS: Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, celebrated on Dec. 12, drew a large crowd at the University of St. Thomas for a bilingual Mass at the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. The annual tradition on the St. Paul campus was followed by a procession with a framed image of Our Lady of Guadalupe to Scooter’s, where attendees enjoyed a mariachi serenata and traditional Mexican food.

"I am blessed in new ways every day by this community," said University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer, who was among the more than 200 people who attended the reenactment of the events of 1531.

The event was a collaboration between several university organizations, including Student Diversity and Inclusion Services (SDIS), Holidays at St. Thomas, Diversity Activities Board (DAB), HOLA and Campus Ministry. Photographs are by Mark Brown, the director of photography and videography at St. Thomas.

