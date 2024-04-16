Professor Klein Discusses Justice and Relationship-Building

Dr. Mike Klein, an assistant professor in the department of Justice and Peace Studies at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church community at a Meet The Authors Sunday Forum on April 14.

Klein and Sharon Lennartson, chairwoman of the Mendota Mdewakanton Dakota Tribal Community (MMDTC), shared information about the MMDTC community and how to be in relationship for truth-telling and justice work.

"The path to reconciliation leads from truth-telling through relationship-building and justice-doing," Klein said.