Earth, Environment and Society Professor Is a 2024-25 Fulbright U.S. Scholar

Dr. Thomas Hickson, a professor in the Department of Earth, Environment and Society in the College of Arts and Sciences, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in geology to Spain for the 2024-25 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Hickson will be working at the Institute of Geosciences in Madrid. This is one of many institutes that constitute the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (Superior Council of Scientifc Investigation) of Spain. His project focuses on the evolution of early life on Earth and on other planets. The evidence for this life can be found in microbialites, rocks that formed under the influence of microbial metabolic processes. Hickson will work with Spanish geoscientists to investigate ancient lake deposits that host microbialites, mainly located in the southern Pyrenees Mountains.

He plans several field campaigns to collect specimens that he will then analyze using scanning electron microscopy, standard transmitted light microscopy, and chemical techniques to characterize the microbialite textures, morphologies, and chemistry. Results from his work can be used by NASA and other scientists in their exploration for evidence of early life on Mars and other planetary bodies.

Hickson also plans on working with Spanish colleagues on other projects of shared interest and he hopes to share some of his teaching expertise with instructors at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

“I am really fired up to work with a number of Spanish geoscientists in the Madrid area,” Hickson said. “They have been doing amazing work to understand the role that microbes play in the formation of minerals and I really hope to learn so much from them.”

“Over my academic career I have tried to meld my love of the Spanish language and culture with my science,” Hickson explained. “It started with fieldwork in Peru when I was in my 20s. It carried forward into my master’s degree with a project in northern Mexico and it continues now that I’m at St. Thomas, having co-led a study abroad course in southern Spain. I am now working on developing a research project in Chile that complements the work that I propose to undertake when I’m in Spain during the Fulbright. All of this work informs my teaching and undergraduate research partnerships. I sincerely hope that this will be the beginning of further collaborations." Dr. Thomas Hickson (center) with students in Spain.

