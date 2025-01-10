Professor Research: Sea Surface and Deeper Ocean Temperatures Reach New Record High

The ocean is the hottest it has ever been recorded by humans, not only at the surface temperature but also for the upper 2,000 meters, according to a new study co-authored by John Abraham, a mechanical engineering professor in the School of Engineering at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. The study, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, found that ocean warming in 2024 led to new record high temperatures.

From 2023 to 2024, the global upper 2000 meter ocean heat content increase is 16 zettajoules (1021 Joules), ~140 times the world’s total electricity generation in 2023.

Ocean heat content changes for the upper 2000 meters of ocean waters, since 1958. Green bars indicate the measurement accuracy. Blue and red colors refer, respectively, to whether a particular year was colder or hotter than the 1981-2010 period. This time period is used as a basis for scientists to compare against reference conditions.

“To know what is happening to the climate, the answer is in the ocean,” Abraham said.

A team of 54 scientists from seven countries, led by Professor Lijing Cheng with the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, measured the ocean temperatures across various points for a year and the temperatures have steadily increased year over year. The measurements from the three international teams who collaborated on this project were consistent – the ocean is warming, and 2024 was a record.

“The broken records in the ocean have become a broken record,” Abraham said.

Why is the ocean so important?

The ocean is a critical part of the Earth’s climate – most of the excess heat from global warming is stored in the ocean (90%) and the ocean covers 70% of the Earth’s surface. Because of this, the ocean dictates weather patterns by transferring heat and moisture into the atmosphere. The ocean also controls how fast climate change happens.

Antarctic sea ice at sunset. The ocean surrounding the Antarctic continent is experiencing one of the fastest warming rates. (Photo by Chao Ban on Dec. 25, 2023)

The ocean surface temperature is also setting records. The surface temperature refers to temperatures just at the surface, where the ocean waters and atmosphere commute. Surface temperatures are important because they dictate how fast heat and moisture (humidity) can transfer from the ocean to the air and thus affect weather. The rise in surface temperatures since the late 1950s has been staggering.

Regional differences in temperatures

The changes are not uniform; regional variations can be substantial. The Atlantic is warming along with the Mediterranean Sea, and across the mid-latitude Southern Ocean. While parts of the Northern Pacific Ocean have warmed very rapidly, other areas (the tropical region) have not, mostly due to the La Nina/El Nino cycle in that area. The heat has even accumulated near both the North and South Poles.

A warmer ocean affects marine life and result in huge damage in many ways.