In the News: Community Entrepreneurship Program Featured by MinnPost

The Community Entrepreneurship Program, a collaboration between the University of St. Thomas, the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, and the Small Business Development Center, was recently featured in MinnPost following successful fundraising for the first Black woman-owned brewery in the Twin Cities with help from St. Thomas students.

Starting a brewery is no small task, especially for a woman of color. She applied for numerous grants but had little success. “There are always challenges for women of color, particularly Black women, in getting access to capital,” Mikell explained.

However, the Community Entrepreneurship Program at St. Thomas provided a lifeline. This 10-month program, a collaboration between the University of St. Thomas, the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, and the Small Business Development Center, offers hands-on support for aspiring entrepreneurs facing economic hardship.