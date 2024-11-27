Saint Paul Seminary Professor Receives Prestigious Henri de Lubac Prize

Saint Paul Seminary formator and assistant professor of dogmatic theology Father Evan Koop has been awarded the 2024 Henri de Lubac Prize for his doctoral dissertation. The award recognizes Koop’s research into Mary’s participation in Christ’s redemptive suffering on the cross.

The award was presented Nov. 22 during a ceremony at Villa Bonaparte, the French Embassy to the Holy See.

About the Henri de Lubac Prize

The prize honors exceptional doctoral research in philosophy and theology. Named after Henri de Lubac, one of the 20th century’s most influential Catholic theologians, the award celebrates works that deepen the Church’s intellectual tradition.

A French Jesuit priest and theologian, de Lubac (1896–1991) made lasting contributions to Catholic thought, including his pivotal role in the Second Vatican Council. His exploration of themes such as grace, nature and the Church’s mission continues to influence contemporary theological discourse.

Koop’s award-winning dissertation

Koop’s dissertation, titled “Per Gemitum Columbae. The Virgin Mary’s ‘Bridal Cooperation’ in the Redemptive Sacrifice of the Cross, in the Mariology of Matthias Joseph Scheeben and His Patristic Sources,” examines the Virgin Mary’s unique role as the Bride of Christ and her cooperation in the redemptive work of the cross. Guided by his moderator, Professor Joseph Carola, Koop explored how 19th-century theologian Scheeben drew on early Church sources to articulate Mary’s significance within salvation history.

The award’s jury commended Father Koop for the “precision and breadth” of his work, which not only revisits foundational patristic texts but also offers a compelling historical analysis of 19th-century Mariological debates. A statement announcing the award emphasized how Koop’s insights are particularly relevant today, as the Church continues to reflect on Mary as the model of the Church and the Bride of Christ.

Award ceremony highlights

The ceremony was hosted by French Ambassador to the Holy See, Élisabeth Beton-Delègue, who presented the prize. Cardinal Paul Poupard, who established the award in memory of his friend Henri de Lubac, was also present. The event brought together theologians, diplomats and scholars to celebrate the achievements of award recipients.