Saint Paul Seminary Remembers Spiritual Director Father Jeff Huard

The Saint Paul Seminary warmly remembers and asks for prayers for the repose of the soul of the Reverend Jeffrey Huard. The seminary spiritual director passed away unexpectedly Nov. 17 at age 68.

From 2009 until 2021, Huard served as director of spiritual formation at the seminary; after stepping down from this leadership role, he continued to serve seminarians in regular spiritual direction until his death. He is remembered by the community as a warm, kind, holy priest who devoted much of his life to helping other priests and seminarians grow closer to Christ.

“We are sad to have lost our brother, colleague, teacher, mentor and friend, but are equally grateful for all he did for the seminary and surrounding community the past 14 years,” Saint Paul Seminary Rector Father Joseph Taphorn said. “He served as a spiritual father for hundreds of seminarians and priests and was a faithful shepherd to many souls throughout his years of ministry.

“I recall fondly his often-quoted verse from our patron St. Paul, ‘I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me’ (Gal. 2:20). How true this is for Father Huard today.”

Born in 1955 in Duluth, Minnesota, Huard attended The Saint Paul Seminary and was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis in 1994. He also served as parochial vicar of All Saints Parish in Lakeville (1994-1997), chaplain of the Community of Christ the Redeemer in West St. Paul (1996-1999), director of campus ministry at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul (1999-2007) and pastor of St. Mark Parish in St. Paul (2007-2009).

Huard was a proud member of the Companions of Christ priestly fraternity association, and for a time served as its moderator.

“I have been long inspired and convinced of the truth of the Scriptures that say two are better than one and a three-ply cord is not easily broken,” Huard told Catholic Online in 2003. “Many proverbs also speak of the strength that comes when brother supports brother, for example, a brother helped is like a strong city. I have also experienced the power of Christ Jesus forming community – wherever the life of God is, community forms.”

