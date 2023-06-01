School of Law’s Uyen Campbell Elected Co-Director of National Committee

Uyen Campbell , director of the School of Law’s Mentor Externship Program , has been elected co-director of The Association of American Law Schools (AALS) Externship Committee. The news was announced April 29 at the AALS Conference on Clinical Legal Education in San Francisco, California.

The externship committee is part of the AALS Section on Clinical Legal Education . The committee serves to provide resources, educational opportunities, professional development and community to its more than 630 members across 225 law schools on externship topics including teaching methodologies, scholarship and current American Bar Association accreditation standards for experiential learning.

“It was inspiring to see a talented and engaged group of externship professionals cheer for Uyen and Megan during the passing of the gavel,” said School of Law Associate Dean Lisa Brabbit, who attended the AALS conference. “Following the event, many spoke about Uyen’s knowledge and generosity in helping others. We routinely get inquiries from other schools on how we manage our program, and Uyen has always taken the time to share. She has been intentional about developing relationships with other externship professionals around the country.”