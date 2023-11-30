Video People & Culture

St. Thomas Celebrates Holiday Season With Tree Lighting

Posted on By Brant Skogrand '04 MBC

University of St. Thomas students, faculty and staff kicked off the holiday season Nov. 29 in the atrium of Anderson Student Center with the 27th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. The event featured musical performances by Cadenza and The Summit Singers, as well as a special appearance by Santa Claus. President Rob Vischer and Tommie led the countdown for the tree lighting. St. Thomas videographer Brad Jacobsen and photographer Mark Brown captured the festivities.

A singer performing.
Cadenza performs.
Singers performing.
Cadenza performs.
Father Chris Collins speaking.
Father Chris Collins speaks.
Tree decorations and lights.
Details of tree decorations and lights.
Exterior view of holiday tree.
The tree viewed from outside of Anderson Student Center.
A cappella singers performing.
Cadenza performs.
Tommie and Rob Vischer.
President Rob Vischer speaks with Tommie at his side.
Manger scene and holiday tree.
A manger scene and lit tree.
Santa Reggie and students.
Santa Reggie poses with students in Scooter’s.
Student Kate Kapsner speaking.
Undergraduate Student Government President Kate Kapsner speaks.
Tommie with a fireplace background.
Tommie during the tree lighting ceremony.
An a cappella group performs.
The Summit Singers perform.
Santa Reggie and Tommie.
Santa Reggie poses with Tommie in Scooter’s.
Tree lighting ceremony.
Cadenza performs.
An a cappella group performs.
The Summit Singers perform.
An a cappella group performs.
Cadenza performs.
Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications