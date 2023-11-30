St. Thomas Celebrates Holiday Season With Tree Lighting

University of St. Thomas students, faculty and staff kicked off the holiday season Nov. 29 in the atrium of Anderson Student Center with the 27th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. The event featured musical performances by Cadenza and The Summit Singers, as well as a special appearance by Santa Claus. President Rob Vischer and Tommie led the countdown for the tree lighting. St. Thomas videographer Brad Jacobsen and photographer Mark Brown captured the festivities.