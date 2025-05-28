St. Thomas Music Business Degree Highlighted in U.S. News & World Report

The Bachelor of Arts in music business degree at the University of St. Thomas was recently highlighted in a U.S. News & World Report article explaining how music business and management programs offer a mix of the creative and commercial aspects of the music industry.

From the article:

If you love music but are more interested in the business side – launching a record label, music publishing or managing artists – a music business degree could be your backstage pass to the industry.

With a music business degree, students learn about all the facets of the music industry and develop marketing, management and finance skills. ...

A business music degree differs from traditional music and general business degrees.

“While a typical music degree emphasizes performance, theory or composition, and a business degree focuses on broad commercial principles, this program blends the two, grounding students in both the creative and commercial dimensions of the music industry,” says Steve Cole, senior clinical professor of music business at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.