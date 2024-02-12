VIDEO: 2023 Melrose Twin Cities Principled Leadership Awardee

George Lee

St. Thomas’ Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership has announced the 2023 recipient of the Melrose Twin Cities Principled Leadership Award: George Lee, founder of the Jobs Foundation.

The Jobs Foundation is a nonprofit committed to helping economically disadvantaged adults overcome barriers to employment, providing them with job training and practical experience to prepare them to be more valuable employees with expanding futures.

Through his innovative and compassionate business model, Lee has empowered over 1,300 people to turn their lives around through on-site social services, classes, and counseling. “I am a servant – I always have been,” said Lee. “If I see something that needs to be done, or an unmet need, I can’t help myself. I have to go do something about it.”

“George found success in his technology career, but the social enterprise he co-founded to recycle electronic waste caught the eyes and hearts of our advisory board,” said Christopher Michaelson, academic director of the Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership. “(He’s) a leader who serves their communities and employees to help them flourish and grow, exemplifying servant leadership.”