VIDEO: Air Force ROTC Cadets Honor POW-MIA Service Members With Vigil

The U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 and the University of St. Thomas chapter of Arnold Air Society, a national professional and service organization, began its 37th annual Veterans Day vigil Nov. 9. Cadets will march slowly and solemnly near the flagpole in the center of the lower quad on the St. Paul campus until the Nov. 10 closing ceremony at 5:15 p.m.
Watch the video below produced by University of St. Thomas videographer Nick Clausen that features images captured by photographers Mark Brown and Sai Kallur ’24.
