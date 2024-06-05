Favorite Photos From Commencement 2024

University of St. Thomas photographers Mark Brown and Brandon Woller ’17 look forward to taking images of commencement each year. It’s an opportunity to capture students, staff, faculty and family celebrating huge accomplishments years in the making. The following images are some favorites, selected by the photography staff.
President Rob Vischer speaks during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Students attend the College of Arts and Sciences undergraduate commencement ceremony.
A student poses for photos with the St. Thomas sign after the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Left, an undergraduate student, and right, a graduate student, during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering commencement ceremonies.
A student smiles during the graduate commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, The School of Divinity, the School of Engineering and the School of Education.
Graduate students attend the commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, The School of Divinity, the School of Engineering and the School of Education.
President Rob Vischer greets a student on stage during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Students celebrate during the Morrison Family College of Health and Opus College of Business graduate commencement ceremony.
Left, Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith greets a student on stage. Right, President Rob Vischer speaks to graduates.
Undergraduate students celebrate during the College of Arts and Sciences commencement ceremony.
Students smile during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.