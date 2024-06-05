A student shake hugs Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf during the Graduate Commencement Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, The School of Divinity, the School of Engineering and the School of Education on May 26, 2024 in St. Paul.
A student (r) hugs School of Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf.
Story Photos

Favorite Photos From Commencement 2024

Posted on By Mark Brown

University of St. Thomas photographers Mark Brown and Brandon Woller ’17 look forward to taking images of commencement each year. It’s an opportunity to capture students, staff, faculty and family celebrating huge accomplishments years in the making. The following images are some favorites, selected by the photography staff.

President Rob Vischer speaks during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony.
President Rob Vischer speaks during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Commencement 2024
Students attend the College of Arts and Sciences undergraduate commencement ceremony.
A student poses for photos with the St. Thomas sign after the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on the quad in St. Paul on May 25
A student poses for photos with the St. Thomas sign after the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Left, A students during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony
Left, an undergraduate student, and right, a graduate student, during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering commencement ceremonies.
A student smiles during the Graduate Commencement Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, The School of Divinity, the School of Engineering and the School of Education on May 26, 2024 in St. Paul.
A student smiles during the graduate commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, The School of Divinity, the School of Engineering and the School of Education.
Graduate students attend the Commencement Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, The School of Divinity, the School of Engineering and the School of Education
Graduate students attend the commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, The School of Divinity, the School of Engineering and the School of Education.
President Rob Vischer during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on the quad in St. Paul on May 25, 2024.
President Rob Vischer greets a student on stage during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Students celebrate during the Morrison Family College of Health & Opus College of Business Graduate Commencement Ceremony.
Students celebrate during the Morrison Family College of Health and Opus College of Business graduate commencement ceremony.
Left, Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith greets and student on stage. Right, President Rob Vischer speaks to graduates.
Left, Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith greets a student on stage. Right, President Rob Vischer speaks to graduates.
Undergraduate students celebrate during the College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Ceremony.
Undergraduate students celebrate during the College of Arts and Sciences commencement ceremony.
Students smile during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on the quad in St. Paul on May 25, 2024.
Students smile during the 2024 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering undergraduate commencement ceremony.

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications